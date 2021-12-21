Santa Maria's boys basketball team rolled past Valley Christian Academy 85-52 at the Lions holiday tournament Tuesday afternoon.
Sophomore Ethan Kamps sank seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 27 points to lead the Saints. Santa Maria hit 13 3-pointers as a team.
Kamps scored all of his 27 points in the first three quarters of Tuesday's game, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points in the first quarter. He added two more 3s in the second and had 18 points at halftime. He then sank two more 3-pointers in the third.
Santa Maria's Jorge Adame, Felipez Ramirez and Ben Quintero each added 12 points.
The Saints led 28-16 after the first quarter and were up 48-26 at halftime, even after the Lions cut the lead to 10 in the second quarter.
Seth Walker led the Lions with 15 points and Sean Swain added 13.
The Saints had fun in the win as they improved to 5-7 on the season, bouncing back from Monday night's 84-73 loss to Dublin Valley Christian.
"Monday night's game was a good game for us, that team has some size and athletes and is comparable to teams from our league," Saints coach Dave Yamate said. "It was a hard-fought game. So we bounced back today. VCA's got some shooters and we did a really good job on their shooters."
Yamate said Adame and David Placencia were key in shutting down the Lions' shooters.
"Ethan kinda caught fire," Yamate said of Kamps. "He must've liked the new ball we're using in this tournament."
The teams played with Wilson brand basketball, the same ball that will be used in the upcoming playoffs.
"I gotta go out and buy a couple of those balls," Yamate quipped.
The Saints finish play in the VCA tournament this week then host their holiday tournament next week, starting Dec. 28. Santa Maria's tournament will feature the Saints, Nipomo, Coastal Christian, Morro Bay, Lompoc, Lindsay, Taft and Hanford Sierra Pacifica.
Girls basketball
Santa Maria 49, Coastal Christian 13
The Saints rolled to a win over the Conquerors on Tuesday afternoon, improving to 9-4 on the season.
All 11 Saints scored in the win as Yuridia Ramos had a team-high seven points. Paula Juarez, Phoebe Becerra and Sofia Regalado all had six points. The Saints play VCA Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Nipomo 71, Newbury Park 21
The Titans improved to 9-1 on the season as Kacie Slover had 15 points to lead the team. Nipomo's Kayden Sanders added 12 and Honnalee Kennedy had 10.
St. Joseph 50, Ventura 28
The Knights rolled to a win at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions as
sophomore Avary Cain led St. Joseph with 25 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Freshman Mia Matautia chipped in nine points and five rebounds. The Knights will play the winner of Camarillo-Santa Barbara game Wednesday at 7 p.m.
