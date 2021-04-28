Basketball: Knights start league play before traveling to Sierra Canyon Saturday

St. Joseph High may be the top basketball team in the CIF Central Section this spring.
The Knights will be facing one of the top teams in the state, if not the nation, on Saturday.
St. Joseph will, probably, take its unbeaten record to face Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth then. Sierra Canyon went 30-4 last year and finished in the top five of just about every national ranking before the spring season ended before the state title games in California.
St. Joseph is 9-0 this spring. The Knights have been incredibly busy and that's no different this week. St. Joseph beat Bakersfield Christian on the road Tuesday, winning 72-67. They're scheduled to play Mountain League games against San Luis Obispo (0-4) Thursday and Friday. Thursday's game is scheduled to be played at the Knights' Hufschulte Gym.
The Knights also beat the Brentwood School on Monday. That means they're set to play five games this week after playing four times last week, including road games at Bakersfield Garces and Santa Ynez.
Sierra Canyon played its third game of the season Wednesday against Los Angeles El Camino Real. The Trailblazers have wins over Culver City and Agoura and are scheduled to play Calabasas Viewpoint on Friday.
The game against St. Joseph is set for 3 p.m. Saturday in Chatsworth. Sierra Canyon has raised its profile in recent years under coach Andre Chavalier, recruiting some of the top players in the country
Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is a sophomore on the team, though he tore his meniscus and had surgery in February. NBA prospects Scottie Pippen Jr., Remy Martin, Cody Riley and BJ Boston played there and current NBA players Marvin Bagley III, Cassius Stanley and KJ Martin also starred at Sierra Canyon.
In St. Joseph's 72-67 win over Bakersfield Christian, Sam Bazunga, a 6-foot-6 power forward, had 21 points. Jincho Rivera, a Chicago State commit, added 17 points and Dre Roman, a junior on the rise, also added 17.
Righetti girls, boys host Arroyo Grande Thursday
The Mountain League action is starting to heat up as Righetti will take on Arroyo Grande in a girls-boys doubleheader Thursday.
Righetti's girls are 3-0 on the season and in search of another Mountain League title. Arroyo Grande is 4-1.
Arroyo Grande and Righetti split the league series last year before the Eagles knocked the Warriors out of the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Righetti's boys are 3-1 on the season, the first under coach Nick Sauer. Arroyo Grande is 4-1.
Games are not open to the public.
Baseball
Santa Maria 12, Orcutt Academy 0, 5 Inn.
Saints pounded out 19 hits and held the Spartans to just one hit.
Luis Guerrero went four innings and struck out seven, giving up one hit.
Guerrero, Firgueroa, Raymond Rodriguez and Carlos Hidalgo all had three hits.
The Saints are 6-4 and 1-0 in the Mountain League. Santa Maria will host Orcutt Academy Saturday in a doubleheader that starts at 11 a.m.
San Marcos 19. Santa Ynez 1
Henry Manfredonia, Cole Shoenwetter and Aidan Johnson combined on a three-hitter with six strikeouts for the Royals.
For Santa Ynez, Vic Heredia doubled and Logan Smith went 1-for-1.
Santa Barbara 14, Cabrillo 1
AJ Simmons had two hits for Cabrillo in the loss to the Dons.
Softball
St. Joseph 8, Motto Bay 2
The Knights pounded out 16 hits in the win as Brianna Muñoz threw a complete game, four-hitter.
Dylan Prandini and Lizzette Carlos each had two RBIs.
Muñoz, Prandini, Dezirae Rodriguez and Kaylee Dolores each had two hits. Carlos had three hits. Shianne Gooley drove in a run. Prandini homered and doubled.
Dos Pueblos 6, Lompoc 1
Georgia Wilson held the Braves to just three hits, one of which was a Haley Larsh home run.
Shea Armenta and Cheyenne Cordova also had hits for the Braves, who fall to 7-2 and 4-2 in Channel League play.
Boys soccer
St. Joseph 2, Orcutt Academy 1 (Tuesday)
Steven Pallan and Ryan Cossa scored goals for the Knights as Colin Reynolds had an assist.
Girls soccer
Santa Maria 1, Orcutt Academy 0 (Tuesday)
The Saints improved to 6-1-1 on the season with a win over Orcutt Academy on Tuesday.
They are set to play Thursday at Pioneer Valley.
Nipomo 3, Templeton 1 (Tuesday)
Templeton scored on a corner kick that went directly into the goal and led 1-0 at the end of the first half.
In the second, Nipomo scored three goals and held Templeton scoreless.
The goals scored by Nipomo were from Iliana Murgia, Cloey Missamore and Ximena Hinojosa-perez.
As Nipomo enters the second half of the season, the Titans have a record of 6-0-1.
San Luis Obispo 3, St. Joseph 0 (Tuesday)
The Tigers scored three second-half goals to beat the Knights.
Girls volleyball
Nipomo 3, St. Joseph 1 (Tuesday)
St. Joseph won the opening set but the Titans won the next three to take the match 24-26, 25-23, 25-10 and 25-22.
Madisyn Cutliff, Righetti basketball
The junior post player had a big week, namely the second game of the back-to-back against San Luis Obispo.
Cutliff had 20 points and 17 rebounds in the 70-22 win over the Tigers on Friday, April 23. She finished the week with 28 points and 24 rebounds in the two wins over SLO. The junior is averaging 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds on the season.
Kacie Slover, Nipomo basketball
Slover is having a stellar season, but she really showed out in a 66-64 overtime win over Nipomo on Thursday, April 22. She had 31 points to lead the Titans, including a 3-point shot in the final moments of regulation to force overtime.
The Titans then lost to Arroyo Grande on Friday when Slover had 14 points. She had 45 points and 14 rebounds in two games, adding four assists and two steals last week. She's averaging 20.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.
Diaminsol Malicdem, Orcutt Academy basketball
Orcutt Academy used a team effort in its girls basketball sweep of St. Joseph, but Malicdem had the most consistent outings.
She had 26 points and nine steals in the two wins over St. Joseph.
Carlissa Solorio, Santa Maria basketball
There are several players putting up eye-popping stats on the hardwood, but Solorio's numbers are among the best.
She's been dominant as Santa Maria has raced out to a 4-0 start in the Ocean League. She had 31 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Pioneer Valley on Friday.
Solorio had 53 points and 27 rebounds in two wins over the Panthers last week.
Bri Muñoz, St. Joseph softball
Muñoz has been doing it all for the Knights and last week was no exception.
In the 19-4 win over Pioneer Valley, Muñoz went 2-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs and a home run.
In a 10-4 win over the Panthers, Muñoz went 2-for-4 with three more RBIs and a double. She also pitched and threw a complete game, striking out five with five hits and three earned runs.
In a 12-2 win over the Panthers, she went 1-for-4 with three RBIs and earned the win in that, going five innings and allowing one hit.
Gavin Long, Righetti baseball
Righetti swept a three-game set against rival St. Joseph and it was a solid all-around performance for the Warriors, but junior infielder Gavin Long was solid throughout.
Long went 5-for-11 with four runs, two RBIs and a double in the three games. The Warriors enter the week on a nine-game win streak.
Jincho Rivera, St. Joseph basketball
Rivera had an up-and-down week, but finished strong with 42 points in the final two games of the week.
Rivera is averaging 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game this spring.
Cailin Daniels, Lompoc track
Daniels, a football standout who is one of the top track and field athletes in the area, had a big meet on Saturday.
He was part of the 4x100 relay that took first place and then won the long jump and the triple jump, finishing second in the 100-meter dash behind football teammate Sheldon Canley, Jr.
Vic Heredia, Santa Ynez baseball
Heredia went 3-for-4 with a run in the loss to Santa Barbara on April 21. He then threw a complete game two-hitter in the Titans' 5-0 win over Cabrillo on April 23.
The junior has a 1.14 ERA over 24 innings with 46 Ks for the Pirates. He's hitting .375 on the year.
Matthew Gonzales, Hancock baseball
Gonzales, a Cabrillo High grad, threw a no-hitter against Cuesta on Saturday, leaving the Cougars hitless for all nine innings. He struck out seven while walking two.
Gonzales has a 1.12 ERA in 11 innings pitched this year. His no-hitter on Saturday was the sixth in school history and the first in 18 years.
Coaches and athletic directors can submit Athlete of the Week nominees to jbailey@santamariatimes.com by Monday night every week.
