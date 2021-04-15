Basketball: Orcutt, Santa Maria, Righetti girls and Santa Maria boys start seasons with wins

Orcutt Academy defeated Nipomo 60-52 in a girls basketball game Thursday night to tip off the 2021 spring season.

Junior Giselle Calderon, the reigning All-Area Defensive Player of the Year and Ocean League MVP, got off to a noteworthy start for the Spartans, recording 27 points and hitting five 3-pointers in Orcutt Academy's win at Nipomo.

Chyanna Tell added 15 points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the process.

Nipomo junior Kacie Slover scored 21 points and five rebounds for the Titans. Gracie Gutierrez added seven points and Leah Miller and Kayden Sanders each chipped in six points.

Devyn Kendrick added seven points and 15 rebounds. The Spartans host Nipomo Friday night.

Santa Maria 62, Atascadero 38

Santa Maria was dominant in its season opener, routing the Greyhounds at home in an Ocean League game.

Carlissa Solorio led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Saints. Luz Olea added 12 points and Iceis McNutt filled up the stat sheet with six points, eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists.

Santa Maria plays its second game in as many days at Atascadero on Friday.

Righetti 60, Lompoc 22

The defending Mountain League champion rolled in its opener, which was a non-league home game against Lompoc.

The Warriors were initially scheduled to play Mission Prep Thursday and Friday in Mountain League games, but the Royals had to postpone due to coronavirus concerns.

Alex Paquet led the Warriors with 15 points as senior Paityn Persson and freshman Bree Luna each had 11 points.