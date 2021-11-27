Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Mario Valdovinos and Paulina Villalobos on November 14, 2021

A boy was born to Miguel Baez and Miriam Baez on November 14, 2021

A boy was born to Bradford and Serena McKinsey on November 14, 2021

A girl was born to Mario and Cynthia Corral on November 14, 2021

A boy was born to Miguel Mina and Laila Lopez on November 16, 2021

A girl was born to Scott and Emily Lagarile on November 16, 2021

A boy was born to Dylan and Kristine Sena on November 17, 2021

A boy was born to Christopher Winters and Nichole Huckobey on November 17, 2021

A boy was born to Rodolfo Garcia and Celia Paramo on November 17, 2021

A boy was born to Christopher Hatch and Deanna Hurst on November 18, 2021

A boy was born to Wilmer Zavala and Maria Bonilla on November 18, 2021

A girl was born to Exequiel Villa and Brielle Casillas on November 18, 2021

A girl was born to Mauro Garcia and Karla Cruz on November 19, 2021

A boy was born to Jesus Briceno and Elida Uribe on November 19, 2021

A boy was born to Brendon and Jennifer Friedman on November 19, 2021

A boy was born to Rene Alvarenga and Carmen Hernandez on November 19, 2021

A boy was born to Vincent and Jenna Guerrero on November 19, 2021

A girl was born to Wade and Laura Walker on November 20, 2021

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A boy was born to Rodolfo Aguayo Gonzalez and Blanca Estela Sanchez Garcia on November 11, 2021. 

A boy was born to Alicia Renee Duckett on November 11, 2021. 

A girl was born to Juvenal Jose Castro and Leiana Herrera on November 15, 2021. 

A boy was born to Alexis Miguel Dionicio and Spring Rose Velasco on November 16, 2021. 

A girl was born to Anthony Daniel Torres and Adriana Limon on November 17, 2021. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments