Both teams found a reason for optimism after this one.
Santa Maria (5-1-0) got first-half goals from Jonathan Molina and Eddie Garces and beat Santa Ynez (1-6-1) 2-0 at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in a non-league game between two long-time county rivals Thursday night. That left veteran Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna feeling good.
"Possession of the ball has been the strong point of our team so far," said Cuna. "You've gotta be successful in the passing of the ball, guys taking possession of it at the wings.
"We're really doing well at that so far this year. When you take possession on the attack, it's easy to out-number the opposition."
After a quick Santa Ynez start during the first 10 minutes, Santa Maria controlled the ball for the balance of the last 30 before intermission.
The Saints couldn't capitalize on two good chances inside the penalty box, but they broke through when Molina knocked a strike from 25 yards out that glanced off Pirates goalkeeper Ivan Guerrero's hand and went into the net in the 21st minute.
In the 33rd minute, Garces struck a well-angled right-to-left shot that grazed off the back part of the left post and went in for the second goal.
Possession time was more even in the second half, and senior Santa Ynez striker Marco Andalon sounded a hopeful note afterward.
"The team fell short today, but it gave the team a sense for higher-level game play," said Andalon. "We feel confident going into league."
Santa Ynez will open its league campaign at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Righetti. The Pirates have two more games before then, at home at 6 p.m. Thursday against Cabrillo and at 6 p.m. next Saturday at Bishop Diego.
The best Santa Ynez scoring chance Thursday night came early in the second half. Santa Maria goalkeeper Gabriel Salazar dove and was able to get enough of a well-struck ball by Carlos Alberto Rodriguez to knock the shot wide right.
Salazar and Alexis Clemente, the Santa Maria first-half goalie, combined for the shutout. They had help from Saints defensive backs Gio Chavez and Ivan Juarez, both of whom repelled several Pirates thrusts, particularly in the second half.
Meanwhile, Santa Ynez fullback Alexander Kobayashi repeatedly frustrated the Saints as they were driving deep toward the Pirates goal, making a steal then flicking a good outlet pass.
Santa Maria kept Guerrero busy at times in the second half, and the Pirates goalkeeper responded by either making a save or grabbing a crossing pass.
The Saints are making due after being hit hard by graduation. Santa Maria lost the bulk of the team that went 17-4-1, 8-2 and won the Mountain League championship last season. The Saints fell in the first round of the playoffs against Fresno Clovis North.
"We only have three seniors this year, Garces, Alex Hernandez and Henry Torres," said Cuna.
At press time, Santa Maria was scheduled to host Visalia Redwood at 10 a.m. Saturday and Visalia El Diamante at 2 p.m. that day in a pair of non-league games. Santa Maria will open its league season with a 6 p.m. home game against Cabrillo Jan. 3.
Lompoc 7, Orcutt Academy 1
The Braves (3-3-0) rolled to a non-league win at home against the Spartans (0-3-0). No other details were available.
Girls soccer
St. Joseph 4, Bakersfield Stockdale 0
The Knights (6-0-0) scored a big non-league win at home against the Mustangs (6-1-0) in a match-up between two unbeaten teams at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
Zorah Coulibay tallied twice for St. Joseph, and Grace Mensah racked up a goal and an assist. Isabella Ruiz tallied once, and Elizabeth Vega had an assist.
Remy Waldron made four saves in goal for the Knights, and Annie Heybl made one. Heybl qualified for the Southern Cal golf tournament last fall.
San Luis Obispo 4, Lompoc 0
Sophia Bastitos, Addison Crosno, Kayla Jakins and Ava Holland all scored a goal, and four more Tigers had an assist as the Tigers (5-1-0) beat the Braves (2-3-0) in a non-league game at San Luis Obispo.
Boys basketball
Kingsburg Tournament
Righetti wins twice
The Warriors (2-1) rolled to two tournament victories, 84-33 against Delano Chavez Wednesday and 70-22 against Sanger West Thursday.
Terry Butler tossed in 26 points for Righetti in its win against Chavez. Yash Patel put in 18 points and Jay Tugade added 10. Jacob Nelson had nine points.
No details for the Righetti win against Sanger West were available. At press time, the Warriors were scheduled to play Tulare Western (5-1) at 5 p.m. Friday in another tournament game.
Taro Kobara Optimist Tournament
Bakersfield Frontier 59, Nipomo 38
In a battle of the Titans (both teams' mascots are the Titans), Frontier led 28-17 at halftime and eased to a tournament win.
Frontier moved to 3-4. Nipomo (3-3) dropped its second straight.
Non-league
Orcutt Academy 54, Coast Union 40
The Spartans (3-4) picked up a non-league win against the Broncos (0-5) at Coast Union. Trenton Buzard had 21 points for the Spartans.
Girls basketball
Righetti 57, Dos Pueblos 35
The Warriors (6-2) raced to a 21-5 first-quarter lead and won handily against the Chargers (2-1) in a non-league game.
San Luis Obispo All-Tournament Team member Bree Luna scored nine points in the big Righetti first quarter, and the point guard finished with a game-high 20. Power forward Irie Torres scored 15 points for Righetti, and wing Eva Delgado added nine.
Justine Katz led Dos Pueblos with 18 points.
Pasadena Poly Tournament
Cabrillo 35, Atascadero 26
The Conquistadores (3-3) scored a tournament win against the Greyhounds (0-5). No other details were available.