Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn didn't put up eye-popping stats Friday, but he delivered the type of performance his team sorely needed. Claborn accounted for two touchdowns in the 20-6 win over a tough Pioneer Valley defense to lead Righetti to its first win of the season against his former school.
Braden Claborn, Righetti QB: 129 passing yards, TD; 64 rushing yards, TD in 20-6 win over Pioneer Valley.
🔥🔥@JooneyFilms 🔥🔥@Coach_Jordan_4 @JBaileySMSports pic.twitter.com/Cc0vqWgbtj— Braden Claborn (@BradenClaborn) October 9, 2021
