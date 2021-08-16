That was quick.

After a short and, sometimes, sweet spring season, football is returning to the Lompoc Valley.

And the landscape has changed once again.

Lompoc and Cabrillo are no longer in the same league.

The fall of 2021 marks the first season of the new-look football association between the Channel League and Pacific View League.

Lompoc will be in a tough Channel League with the top programs from Oxnard and Santa Barbara. Cabrillo will be in the Pacific View League along with former league foes San Marcos and Santa Ynez and new league opponents Ventura, Oxnard Channel Islands and Ventura Buena.

Lompoc's league slate features Santa Barbara, Oxnard Rio Mesa, Oxnard Pacifica, Oxnard and Dos Pueblos.

At press time, schools were expecting to have unlimited fan attendance at games with open concession stands, a change from the spring season that saw mostly limited fan attendance and no concessions.

Lompoc High is offering Brave season passes. Five home football games, a program and a drink at the snack bar costs $70. The $150 pass includes the home football games, program and drink and tickets to all volleyball and basketball games.

Passes can be purchased at the LHS athletic office.

2021 schedule: Lompoc Friday, Aug. 20: vs. Paso Robles Friday, Aug. 27: @Righetti Friday, Sept. 3: vs. Cabrillo Friday, Sept. 10: @Arroyo Grande Friday, Sept. 17: @Santa Ynez Friday, Oct. 1: vs. Santa Barbara Friday, Oct. 8: @Rio Mesa* Friday, Oct. 15: @Pacifica* Friday, Oct. 22: vs. Oxnard* Friday, Oct. 29: vs. Dos Pueblos* All games at 7 p.m. * Pacific View League games

Lompoc Braves

Lompoc is coming off an unbeaten spring season where the Braves looked like their old selves after an up-and-down 2019 season.

Santa Barbara up-ended Lompoc in 2019 to end the Braves' nine-year streak of league titles. Lompoc won the Channel League title in the spring of this year by going unbeaten, winning four games on the field while Cabrillo forfeited the Big Game.

The Braves now feature the toughest league slate coach Andrew Jones has ever faced.

Pacifica will surely be the toughest test.

The Tritons, coached by Mike Moon, went 5-0 in the spring, beating the Ventura County schools, Buena, Channel Islands, Ventura, Rio Mesa and Oxnard.

Pacifica went 15-1 in 2019, winning a CIF state title in the process. Oxnard was the only team to beat Pacifica that season.

Pacifica has an enrollment of nearly 3,100. Rio Mesa's enrollment is nearly 2,300. Lompoc has an enrollment of about 1,500.

The Braves kick off the season with a non-league home game set for Friday. Lompoc will host Paso Robles.

Righetti is on the schedule Aug. 27, though the Warriors are not playing Friday after managing COVID-19 testing protocols last week and missing three days of practice.

Lompoc hosts Cabrillo in a non-league game on Sept. 3 before the Braves head to Arroyo Grande for a non-league game, the second against a San Luis Obispo County opponent. The Braves play at Santa Ynez in a non-league game before starting league play against Santa Barbara.

The postseason will also be different this fall. Divisions will be decided after the regular season is complete based on computer power rankings. Playoff divisions have traditionally been decided before the season begins and the last several years have used power rankings from previous seasons.

The change aims to make for more competitive playoff divisions with results from the current season with current players, instead of basing playoff groups on previous seasons.

2021 schedule: Cabrillo Friday, Aug. 20: @Nordhoff Friday, Aug. 27: vs. Nipomo Friday, Sept. 3: @Lompoc Friday, Sept. 10: @Royal Friday, Sept. 17: vs. Santa Maria Friday, Oct. 1: vs. Santa Ynez* Friday, Oct. 8: @Ventura* Friday, Oct. 15: vs. Channel Islands* Friday, Oct. 22: @San Marcos* Friday, Oct. 29: @Buena* All games at 7 p.m. * Pacific View League games

Cabrillo Conqs

How'd it go for Cabrillo in the spring? Not great. The Conqs played two games on the field, falling to San Marcos 9-7 on March 26 and losing to Santa Ynez 67-0 on April 16.

Three other scheduled games were either canceled or forfeited. Cabrillo's most recent win came on Sept. 29, 2017 with a 47-42 victory over Morro Bay.

Cabrillo has lost 27 straight games. When the Conqs kick off Friday against Nordhoff, it will mark 1,421 days without a win.

But there is some optimism as the Conqs did come close in a 9-7 loss to San Marcos in a Channel League game last spring.

That was the first game for coach Andy Guyader. There's also good news on the schedule for Cabrillo as the Conqs move from the Channel League to a league that aims to bring more balance.

The league games against Santa Ynez, Ventura, Channel Islands, San Marcos and Buena should be more competitive for Cabrillo.

The Conqs kick things off Friday with the road non-league game at Nordhoff in Ojai. They then host Nipomo before playing Lompoc in the Big Game, which is now a non-league contest.

They host Simi Valley Royal in another non-league game before hosting Santa Maria in another.