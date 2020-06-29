BRAXTON NEW TEST FROM NEW TCMS INSTANCE
An effort by a coalition of Solvang residents to recall City Council Member Chris Djernaes failed to clear the first hurdle due to lack of verifiable signatures.
Another 176 acres could be added to Santa Barbara County’s inventory of public recreation areas if the Board of Supervisors approves the purchase of two parcels near Orcutt.
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Lompoc, Cabrillo high schools to welcome new principals — with familiar faces — for 2020-21 school year
The LUSD Board of Education on Tuesday night approved the hire of Mark Swanitz, a former principal at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, as principal at Cabrillo High School. That move came after the board voted on May 12 to approve the promotion of Celeste Pico from assistant principal to principal at Lompoc High School.
Unrolling several pages of architectural renderings that colorfully illustrate his vision for seven acres in downtown Solvang, Santa Barbara developer Ed St. George points to a feature at the center of his drawings: the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 81 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, with public health officials expressing confidence about further sector reopenings despite little improvement in hospitalization numbers from last week.
A Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex charges following a lengthy investigation by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives into the case of a Buellton man who is also accused of sexually abusing minors, a spokeswoman said
Mamoudou Kaba, 24, was found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. in the U.S. Penitentiary unit, according to prison officials. Responding staff reportedly initiated life-saving measures, and EMS medics arrived and continued providing care before Kaba was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS personnel.
Already reeling from a wine glut and a softening of consumer demand, wine grape growers were hit with another economic punch by COVID-19 as th…