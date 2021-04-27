Bri Muñoz, St. Joseph softball

Muñoz has been doing it all for the Knights and last week was no exception.

In the 19-4 win over Pioneer Valley, Muñoz went 2-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs and a home run.

In a 10-4 win over the Panthers, Muñoz went 2-for-4 with three more RBIs and a double. She also pitched and threw a complete game, striking out five with five hits and three earned runs.

In a 12-2 win over the Panthers, she went 1-for-4 with three RBIs and earned the win in that, going five innings and allowing one hit.

