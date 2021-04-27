You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bri Muñoz, St. Joseph softball
0 comments

Bri Muñoz, St. Joseph softball

040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 11.JPG
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Briana Muñoz throws a pitch during a game at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt last week. Muñoz struck out nine batters over five innings while also driving in three runs in a 15-2 win over Santa Ynez on Monday.

Muñoz has been doing it all for the Knights and last week was no exception.

In the 19-4 win over Pioneer Valley, Muñoz went 2-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs and a home run.

In a 10-4 win over the Panthers, Muñoz went 2-for-4 with three more RBIs and a double. She also pitched and threw a complete game, striking out five with five hits and three earned runs.

In a 12-2 win over the Panthers, she went 1-for-4 with three RBIs and earned the win in that, going five innings and allowing one hit.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live ULA Launch Broadcast: Delta IV Heavy NROL-82
Military

Live ULA Launch Broadcast: Delta IV Heavy NROL-82

  • Updated

Watch United Launch Alliance's live broadcast of ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, as part of the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch is scheduled for 1:46 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News