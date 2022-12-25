In a drive-by-style hand out and with a little help from Santa, brand new bikes were given out to needy children during the holiday season.
They were distributed through the Lompoc local nonprofit agencies: Community Action Commission, Local Farm workers, Catholic church toy drive, Lompoc YMCA program, Lompoc Valley Baptist Church, and their Migrate workers ministry, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Good Samaritan, Mark’s House, Bridge House-shelter, and Toys for Tots – Lompoc Fire Department.
The Fabing Family would like to thank all those who participated in the Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes and Helmet Drive. We are happy to say that it was a huge success this year and we were extremely touched to have been able to collect over 130 bikes, the highest we have ever gotten to.
We are extremely proud that we were able to give back to our community in a small but rewarding way and remember Brice on the 17th year anniversary of his passing. Without your continued support for the program and Brice’s memory, many kids would not have received such a special Christmas this season.
We would like to give a big big thank you to bike builders Erin and DL Keller family, Amabelle Apolinario family and the Gabe Garcia family for building a lot of bikes this year.
Also, special thanks to City of Lompoc Employees Development Association and the Florianos for each donating over 15 bikes, to Score for donating helmet bags, and special thanks to Deacon Paul from La Purisima Catholic Church for blessing the bikes for kids.