Bus operator pleads no contest to DUI charges from 2019 rollover crash near Los Alamos

Multiple people were injured in a Jan. 18 bus crash on southbound Highway 101 near Los Alamos. Laura Mae Gish, the Goleta bus driver who was behind the wheel, pleaded no contest to a felony DUI charge Tuesday.
Contributed Photo, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Gish originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, including a misdemeanor drug possession charge, and denied all enhancements on Jan. 30, 2019.
On the morning of Jan. 18, 2019, Gish was transporting at least 24 passengers on her AmericanStar Tours bus from northern California to the Amtrak train station in Santa Barbara. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., she drove her bus off Highway 101 near Los Alamos, striking an oak tree before the bus ended up on its side in a drainage culvert, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Dave Zaniboni.
Seven passengers sustained minor injuries, according to Zaniboni. Two female passengers had compression fractures to their spinal vertebrae, and a third had to have her jaw wired.
In addition to the criminal complaint, Gish — as well as Amtrak and AmericanStar Tours, the bus company that employed Gish — face several lawsuits filed by passengers injured in the crash.
Gish, who remains in Santa Barbara County Jail, is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing at 8:30 a.m. April 22 in Department 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.
