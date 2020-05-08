Berry business booming at Santa Maria Valley u-pick farm

A Santa Maria Valley berry business may be reaping benefits from a sense of “cabin fever” affecting people who have been adhering to public health orders to stay home and practice social distancing.

People have been converging on U-Pick Blueberries on Dominion Road to pick their own juicy berries while enjoying fresh air, sunshine and the hot temperatures that have bathed the Central Coast.

Customers from Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara have been joined by others who have driven from Santa Clarita 140 miles to the south and Salinas more than 150 miles to the north just to pick their berries, said Carol Mahoney, who owns the business with husband Mike, a fifth-generation Valley farmer.

The small, family-friendly farm, founded in 2009, offers several varieties of pesticide-free blueberries and organic strawberries for the picking.

Mahoney said business has been better than great since they announced the berry picking season would open April 22.

“It has been overwhelming, actually,” Mahoney said Wednesday, one day before Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxed certain restrictions on retail businesses and manufacturing companies imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Every year it grows, but this year it has grown exponentially, I think, in part, because of the [coronavirus], possibly,” she said. “People are looking for something safe to do outside. This is safe, and we’re outside.

“And our rows are eight feet apart, so we’ve got plenty of distance,” she added. “So it’s been working out great.”