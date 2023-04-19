Route One Farmers Market is celebrating four years in the community with an Earth Day-themed fundraising event slated for Saturday, April 22 at COLD Coast Brewing Co. in downtown Lompoc.
Through the event, the nonprofit aims to expand its reach in the local community by providing greater access to healthy food options.
The day begins at 2 p.m. when Route One will “take over” Cold Coast's West Ocean Avenue space with indoor and outdoor workshops, according to Shelby Wild Brown, executive director of Route One.
The family-friendly event will feature an Earth Day-themed trivia contest, craft vendors, and food trucks. COLD Coast’s beer will be available for purchase throughout the event, Brown noted.
Two featured workshops will include a how-to on "Homegrown Mushrooms" by Julian Wolfe of Wolfe Family Farms, and tips on fermentation presented by Heather Hovey of Eye on I restaurant.
Brown said she will also host an outdoor workshop on worm composting, and Megan Raff, co-owner of Dare 2 Dream Farms, will present “Raising Home Chickens,” that touches on equipment setup, care, feeding, supplements, and transitioning birds to a coop.
Healthy People Healthy Trails will hold a “Walk With a Doc” event where attendees will be invited to take a jaunt around Stone Pine Trail, leaving from COLD Coast Brewing at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
And from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Route One will host an Earth Day-themed trivia event, that includes a buy-in that directly benefits the nonprofit, according to Brown.
Food trucks, Sassafrass and Kekas, will begin serving cold-pressed juices, smoothies and "elevated comfort food" beginning at 5 p.m. behind the brewery as local band “REWOUND” provides live music.
Also parked in the lot will be Route One's mobile market truck, from 2 to 8 p.m.
For more information and an updated list of vendors, visit www.routeonefarmersmarket.org or www.facebook.com/route1farmersmarket