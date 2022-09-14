A complaint alleging most of the cannabis cultivators along the Santa Ynez River are illegally using surface flows for irrigation amid California’s worst drought has been filed with the State Water Resources Control Board, which said it will investigate.

Marc Chytilo, attorney for Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, filed the complaint in a Sept. 7 letter that included a hydrogeological report on irrigation water supplies for cannabis along the river valley prepared by Lynker Technologies LLC of Colorado.

Also included was a second report on cannabis and surface water compliance along the Santa Ynez River prepared by Katherine E. Anderson of Chytilo’s law office.

The complaint, totaling 162 pages including the reports, claims more than 70% of cannabis cultivators are using surface water, which includes subsurface flows beneath the riverbed, in violation of state laws restricting cannabis water sources.

Of the 31 cultivators along the Santa Ynez River between Cachuma Lake and Lompoc, 21 are pumping and irrigating with river water, the complaint alleges, based on the report from Lynker Technologies that says nearly 500 acre-feet of river water is being used for cannabis annually.

“As a farmer, I am incredibly disappointed that we aren’t all playing by the rules,” said Blair Pence, president of the coalition and owner of Pence Vineyards & Winery in the river basin west of Buellton.

“Traditional agriculture has faced water crackdowns for years, and we have diligently abided, no matter how frustrating it has been,” he continued. “As a community member, I know first-hand the sacrifices that homeowners and farmers in the [Santa Ynez] Valley are making, all while water is stolen from all of us.”

The complaint also accuses the State Water Board of failing to act to enforce the cannabis irrigation laws even though it has determined one cannabis cultivator is drawing subsurface river water.

Yvonne West, director of the State Water Resources Control Board’s Office of Enforcement, acknowledged receipt of the complaint but said she couldn’t guarantee a substantive response within 30 days as requested by the coalition’s complaint.

“We will be working together to triage and investigate this complaint,” West said in an email to Chytilo’s office. “The State Water Board takes all public complaints seriously and especially complaints related to water use during this unprecedented drought.”

In a separate summary document, Chytilo’s office listed 10 “priority” cannabis cultivation operations totaling 279.33 acres that allegedly account for water depleted annually from downstream releases.

An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, roughly the amount of water required to meet the annual needs of four to 10 people in most urban environments.

Hydrologists for six of those operations allegedly admitted pulling water from the subterranean stream or having an alluvial connection, according to the summary, which notes three of those are currently producing, four are not currently producing and doesn’t indicate either way for three others.

Five of the projects have received permits, four have had permits approved and one has a permit in process.