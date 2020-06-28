County’s small wineries hit hard by closure of tasting rooms to halt spread of COVID-19

Already reeling from a wine glut and a softening of consumer demand, wine grape growers were hit with another economic punch by COVID-19 as the effort to slow its spread shut down restaurants, bars and tasting rooms.

Statewide, the wine grape growing industry could lose as much as $437 million in revenue as sales dry up in the face of low demand, according to the California Association of Winegrape Growers, citing an analysis by an industry expert.

Santa Barbara County growers said it could be years before the local wine industry can push its way back up into the climate of success it enjoyed a few years ago.

“I’ve never seen so much uncertainty in the marketplace,” said Mike Testa, a Santa Barbara County grower and chairman of the California Association of Winegrape Growers. “Growers are struggling to find a home for their fruit, vineyard acres are being pulled out and our winery customers are experiencing extraordinary challenges. For many growers, getting paid this year is no sure thing.”

But county wine grape growers also said the industry is naturally cyclical and will recover. It’s just that the valley in this cycle is more like a canyon because of what one local vineyard manager called a “double whammy.”

“It’s going to take a couple of years to get up to where it should be,” said Kevin Merrill, of Mesa Vineyard Management, which manages vineyards up and down the Central Coast.

The analysis predicting a $437 million loss from COVID-19 came from Jon Moramarco, managing partner of wine industry consulting firm bw166 and editor of the Gomberg-Fredrikson Report that’s tracked wine sales and imports since the 1940s.