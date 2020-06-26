Crown Point Vineyards welcomes new consulting winemaker Michel Rolland

Crown Point Vineyards in Santa Ynez has named renowned wine consultant Michel Rolland as consulting winemaker. Rolland will join Crown Point’s all-French winemaking team to assist with production of Bordeaux wine varietals from their estate vineyards located in the Happy Canyon AVA.

Born into a viticultural family in Pomerol, France, Rolland graduated with a degree in Oenology from the University of Bordeaux and spent the early part of his career managing and growing his family’s estates in Bordeaux.

Rolland is said to have consulted with over 250 world class wineries throughout 14 countries around the world, including France, Spain, Italy, Argentina, South Africa and the United States.

According to a spokesperson for Crown Point, Rolland will work beside Winemaker Simon Faury, alumnus of Merryvale and Harlan Estate, and Consulting Winemaker Philippe Melka, who has worked with some of the most renowned vineyards in Bordeaux and Napa Valley.

Vineyard proprietor Roger Bower said that it has been his goal to invest in a team committed to crafting the highest caliber of wines from Crown Point's special estate.

“Michel is a force in the winemaking world who brings unparalleled expertise, but he also recognizes the true potential for Cabernet from Happy Canyon to be some of the best in the world,” said Bower. "[...] and I am excited to see what this talented group of individuals is capable of. With Michel’s artistry in tasting and blending, and Simon’s and Philippe’s extensive knowledge and rapport, I am confident we have the right team in place to elevate Crown Point’s quality to even greater heights.”