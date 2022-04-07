California Strawberry Commission President Rick Tomlinson, who received the Industry Partner of the Year Award, addresses guests at the Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner held Wednesday night at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Mariachi Alma De Jalsico band performs for the nearly 500 people who attended the 2022 Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner presented Wednesday night by the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce.
Randy De La Peña
Strawberry desserts fill a table at the 2022 Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner held Wednesday in the Santa Maria Fairpark Convention Center.
Randy De La Peña
Randy De La Peña
Friends gather for a group picture provided by That One Photobooth at the Strawberry Industry Recognition dinner Wednesday night.
Randy De La Peña
Alex Castillo left from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes invited guests to the Strawberry Industry Recognition dinner Wednesday night.
Randy De La Peña
Guests at the 2022 Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner fill 50 tables in the Santa Maria Fairpark Convention Center on Wednesday night.
After a two-year pandemic-imposed hiatus, the annual Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner returned to the Santa Maria Fairpark as more of a backyard barbecue party than a solemn awards ceremony.
A crowd approaching 500 people and music by Mariachi Alma De Jalisco filled the Convention Center, where strawberry growers and their employees had drinks and renewed friendships as they circulated between the 50 or so tables before feasting on a dinner of barbecued beef and chicken.
“I know it’s been two years — two long years — you’ve wanted to do this, so who’s ready to party?” said Sandy Danger from 95.7 The Beat, who with Gerardo “El Texano” Silva from 101.3 Lay Ley, announced the dinner’s sponsors
“It’s good to see everyone here,” Silva added. It’s good to come out and network and party a little bit.”
Glenn Morris, president and chief executive officer of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the dinner with the strawberry industry, said the Santa Maria Valley is the largest-producing strawberry region in the state.
“Agriculture, and strawberries in particular, are foundational to our local economy,” Morris said.
He said the event is a chance to honor individuals or organizations instrumental in the success of the local strawberry industry by presenting them with the Industry Partner of the Year Award.
But this year, he said, the organizers decided to do something a little different.
“We want to recognize the industry as a partner of the community,” Morris said, presenting the award to Rick Tomlinson, president of the California Strawberry Commission.
Morris noted when the Chamber of Commerce launched its Junior CEO Program to teach kids 10 to 11 years old how to start a business, Tomlinson immediately signed on as the sponsor.
He added the students will be at the Santa Maria Town Center the last Saturday of this month to sell the products of the businesses they started.
In an update on the strawberry industry, Tomlinson said strawberries are the No. 1 industry between Santa Cruz and Ventura County for the second year in a row.
“For Santa Maria, that means $1 billion [going] into the local economy,” Tomlinson said, noting this year’s strawberry crop is currently tracking to become the third-highest producing year in the history of the industry.
Attendees were also able to pose for pictures at a photo booth, and a drawing was held to benefit the Strawberry Commission's scholarship program.
Alex Castillo from the Chamber of Commerce and George Chavez from L&G Farms drew the numbers for prizes ranging from gift cards and bottles of wine to gift baskets filled with such items as tequila and nuts and even a John Deere pedal tractor.
