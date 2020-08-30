Dittmar’s apple orchard of Solvang ushers in new season, new operations

Apple season this year might look a little different in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Douglas Dittmar, 88, longtime owner/operator of Dittmar's Greenhaven Apple Orchard in Solvang, has retired after 41 years in the fruit business, making way for the family's second generation of apple farmers.

His son, Glen, 52, who has since taken the reins of the roadside apple farm stand situated on the 2 ½-acre apple orchard located on Alamo Pintado Road, now stands where his father once did, welcoming customers each weekend with an assortment of prepicked, presorted bags of apples for $3 per pound.

Pointing to the lot of Jonagolds, he describes the apple's flavor profile and goes down the line of varietal offerings ready for purchase at the stand.

"These are our most tart apples, not sour, just a real tart sweetness," said Glen Dittmar, starting with the Jonagolds. "Then you have the Sommerfelds, a Fuji-type, and a Crispin, which is the more classic juicy, sweet, sweet apple."

A seasonal spectacle since 1979, Greenhaven was started by Douglas Dittmar who initially worked the orchard part time for the first 10 years before leaving his full-time job to devote his time to farming.

"For my dad, it was a hobby. He would just kind of hang out here," said Glen Dittmar, replenishing the presorted bags of apples sitting on the farm stand table. "But me, I have other things I have to do. I live nearby, so I don't mind coming by and helping get through this [season]."