Dream Big Darling launches 7-week virtual mentorship program for women in wine

San Luis Obispo-based nonprofit Dream Big Darling announced the launching of their new 7-week mentorship series aimed at maximizing career growth for up-and-coming women in the food, wine and spirits industry.

Themed “Ready, Set, Grow,” the free series will broadcast live via Zoom every Wednesday at 4 p.m. PST, for the next seven weeks starting June 3. Each of the seven weekly sessions will feature a 30-minute topical presentation by a keynote speaker, followed by a 15-minute Q&A.

“This is a pivotal time for so many young professionals because the world is changing right before our eyes,” said Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, founder of Dream Big Darling. “We want to help them sharpen their skills and put their best foot forward.”

The June 3 session, "Building a Better Future - Mastering the Hiring Process," features keynote speaker Wine Business Monthly Founder Erin Kirschenmann who will address the employer’s market and how to appeal to hiring managers through effective self-marketing.

Featured in the June 10 second session of the series will be Regine Rousseau, CEO of Shall We Wine and Christine Curtis, creative director at Dream Big Darling.