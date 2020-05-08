'Every sale matters': Los Olivos tasting room banks on delivery service for survival

The downtown streets of Los Olivos, usually bustling with visitors in search of the perfect pour, are eerily quiet these days.

Husband-wife team Andrew and Erin Scherer, owners of Los Olivos boutique wine and beer tasting room Community Craft, say the usual stream of local customers and tourists – "that helped keep the lights on" – came to a full stop after restaurants, bars, brewpubs and wineries were ordered to close to public foot traffic because of COVID-19.

“We were having such an amazing eight months before this all happened,” Erin said of their fledgling business, which the pair launched in 2017 out of their love of wine and community. “Now we’re fighting to pay our rent and just trying to stay afloat.”

In response to the economic jolt dealt to businesses such as the Scherers', the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stepped in and rolled out a series of regulatory relief notices in an effort to provide some reprieve.