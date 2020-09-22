You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall time in full swing at Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch
0 comments

Fall time in full swing at Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch

Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch: Three generations and growing
Buy Now

Yemie Arias and Brianna Cash haul away loads of pumpkins donated by the Jacobsens for their 2018 Santa Barbara Big Brothers and Big Sisters pumpkin-carving event.

 Lisa André, Staff

Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch will usher in the fall season with the opening of its barn doors on Friday, according to a recent announcement.

Bursting with multicolored gourds of all sizes, the three-generation family pumpkin patch is tended by local farmer and pumpkin grower Steve Jacobsen and his family, who this year have added a new royal blue squash variety to the patch.

Amplifying the fall-time tradition, the Jacobsen's adjacent 10-acre corn maze, which features 10-foot wide paths to meet social distancing protocol, also will be open to the public on Friday. And a smaller children's maze will be on hand for younger adventurers.

Hours of operation posted are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, from Sept. 25 until Nov. 1. 

Both the pumpkin patch and maze are located at 1000 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang.

For more information, visit Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch on Facebook and Instagram or contact 805-331-1948.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Jamie Edlin: Olive oil fit for royalty
Agriculture

Jamie Edlin: Olive oil fit for royalty

  • Updated

Since making the move to their “Rancho Olivos,” Shannon and John have been hands-on every step from tending to the seven acres of olive trees, all of which are sustainably and organically farmed, to bottling their extra virgin olive oil (EVO).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News