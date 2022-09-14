The heat wave that baked northern Santa Barbara County for two weeks has caused wine grapes to mature sooner than usual and pushed the harvest up by a couple of weeks, but overall, the quality of the grapes seems high even if the yield is low, vintners said.
The minimal rain that fell over the weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Kay off Southern California also had a minimal impact on the grapes, some said.
“Hot weather accelerates the grapes’ maturity, it pushes the sugar up, and the harvest will be a couple of weeks early,” said Kevin Merrill, a vineyard manager with Mesa Vineyard Management.
“They’ve been going a couple of weeks now,” he added about the harvesting.
Merrill said most of the vines are in good shape despite the heat.
“The canopies held up well, the grapes held up well,” he said. “There was a little bit of sunburn from the heat — and you know it stayed hot at night. There was no relief, just like for us.”
For some like Peter Stolpman, whose Stolpman Vineyards focuses on syrah in the hot clime of Ballard Canyon, the timing of the heat wave was just right.
“The varietals we have planted were far from ripening when the heat hit,” Stolpman said. “We were lining up for a much later harvest.”
But the high heat pushed the grapes to mature sooner, and “we jumped on a lot of red wine [grapes] this past week,” he said.
“If the heat had come two weeks from now, when the grapes were nearly ripe, it would not have been good,” Stolpman said.
For others, the heat wave brought a time problem.
“We had a solid 10 days of pretty high heat,” said Jim Stollberg of Hampton Farming, which manages vineyards. “So we had 25 days of ripening in 10 days. The challenge for us is getting the fruit to the wineries.”
He said crews have been picking as fast as they can to get the grapes off the vines and on their way to the crush.
“It was a clean year, as far as disease, so [the grapes] held up to the heat very well,” he added. “The yields are lighter than we anticipated. … We had a heavy yield last year, and sometimes after a heavy year you have a light year. But the fruit looks good.”
Widely scattered showers over the weekend apparently didn’t have any impact on the grapes, either.
“We kind of dodged the bullet on that one,” Merrill said.
Stolpman said only trace amounts of rain fell in his area, not enough to cause problems with fungus or even penetrate the surface soil.
“Going from 109-degree heat to a week later threats of torrential rain … it was quite the roller coaster,” he said.
But Alfredo Koch, Hancock College Winery Department head, said the humidity that rolled in with the monsoonal flow might affect the quality of the wine.
“Humidity is not conducive to slow ripening,” Koch said, explaining that slow ripening is better for a wine’s flavor and aroma. “The skin has all the aromas and flavors. Many will opt to harvest right now. Some can wait. But to delay can be tricky.”
Koch said some winemakers may compensate for the quick harvest by using a different yeast or leaving the skins longer with the must — the product of the crush that includes stems, leaves and skins as well as juice.
Stollberg said the lower yield may lead wineries to produce wines with a slightly different style from their usual products, but they will still be good.
Amy Christine, a “master of wine” who works for the Santa Barbara Vintners but also owns Holus Bolus Winery, is expecting fruit that will produce just the kind of wine she wants.
“It’s been challenging,” Christine said of the heat. “But we had an early bud break, which means an early harvest. … We’re in a drought, so the yield is already low this year.”
She said her vineyards are in the cool climates of the Santa Rita Hills and Santa Maria Valley, where she grows chardonnay, roussane, pinot noir, syrah, grenache and gamay.
“One thing I can say is the acidity is holding up,” Christine said. “It seems to be not dropping as quickly. … The fruit is very ripe, but the acid is high.”
Christine said that will produce a “refreshing” wine she compared to drinking lemonade on a hot summer day — you just want more.
However, Stolpman observed the recent conditions haven’t been all that unusual.
“It’s interesting to note we’re watching a repeat of the 2020 vintage … when it went to 121 degrees in Solvang,” he said. “It happens more often that you might realize.”