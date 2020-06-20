Jamie Edlin: Playing in the dirt at Forbidden Fruit Orchards

How many women – people for that matter – decide to go into commercial farming at age 40-something? Sandra Newman loved playing in the dirt as a tot, planted her first vegetable garden at age 7 and, when asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, assured her parents that a vineyard was in her future. Sandy earned her master’s in plant science at the University of Delaware, but that didn’t immediately segue to a career in farming.

When her parents moved from New Jersey to Orange County, Sandy followed and took a “real job” as an electronic data gathering agent for the SEC, a job she tolerated for 20 years, but not at the expense of her dream. She never lost sight of that could-be vineyard; it became her mantra. But it was years before her bank account gave her the green light to start shopping for farmland.

In 2002, Sandy settled on 100 acres in Lompoc’s Cebada Canyon. There were no roads. No wells. Just dying apple trees and lots of sand. Always up to a worthy challenge, Sandy figured that she could bring the land to life with grapes and other crops.

Easier dreamed than done. Growing grapes and making wine are certainly romantic notions, but, as a business, not so simple. Sandy hired a consultant who, after hearing Sandy’s plans, asked if she could run the wine business in the red for approximately 10 years until there was a chance of it being profitable.

Sandy paused.

The consultant then suggested that Sandy grow blueberries, three different varietals of highbush berries that ripen throughout the year, thus meeting market demand even during the off-season and promising an income that could support her farm. Forbidden Fruit Orchards was born from those evergreen berries.