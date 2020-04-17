Lompoc vintner Steve Arrowood, of Montemar Wines, dies after battle with cancer

Arrowood quietly fought cancer for several years without the knowledge of many of his friends and fans, preferring to instead focus on what he loved most.

"He loved Family, the Grateful Dead, music, life, wine, and our community," the Wine Alliance wrote. "He had the most positive attitude and energy even though he was battling a fight that most of us were not aware of. That is how he wanted it, that is how he lived it. Our hearts go out to his family."