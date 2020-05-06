Miller Family Wine Company names Jonathan Nagy as winemaker

Miller Family Wine Company has appointed industry veteran and Santa Maria native Jonathan Nagy, as Winemaker.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Jonathan join as winemaker,” said Vice President of Operations Marshall Miller. “He is an accomplished winemaker with an inherent understanding of winemaking on the Central Coast that sets him apart.”

Nagy brings to the role a bachelor of science in chemistry from the University of California, Davis, and over 20 years of industry experience, having worked two harvests with Robert Mondavi Winery in Napa Valley, three years as Lab Manager/Enologist for Cambria Winery and 16 years as winemaker for Byron.

In addition to winemaking and viticulture, Nagy's background includes budget planning, compliance, sales and marketing, and leadership across all levels of winery operations.

“Jonathan is the complete package, with strong skills in business leadership as well as winemaking," said Nicholas Miller, vice president of sales and marketing at Miller Family Wine Company. "We are thrilled to have him on our team and have the utmost confidence in the direction he will take our wine program."

Miller Family Wine Company is the newest division of the Thornhill Companies.

For more information, visit www.millerfamilywinecompany.com.

