Paso Robles Rabble Wines acquired by O’Neill Vintners & Distillers

Rabble Wines in Paso Robles has been acquired by O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, producers of northern, Central Valley and California Central Coast wines.

According to O'Neill Vintners, the acquisition represents further investment in the burgeoning market for younger wine drinkers.

“O’Neill is laser-focused on creating sustainable growth through our innovative brands and offering approachable wines to millennials and upcoming Gen Z consumers," said Jeff O’Neill, CEO of O’Neill Vintners & Distillers. "Rob has created a unique brand that maintains relevance in an industry that frequently finds itself a little behind.

"His efforts resonate with forward-thinking, modern wine drinkers. Rabble fits well within our growing portfolio of nationally distributed brands," O’Neill said.

Rabble Wines was founded by longtime Paso Robles vineyard manager Rob Murray in 2010. The label produces premium, Paso Robles AVA wines that are "born from wines’ struggle with Mother Nature," a spokeswoman for O’Neill explained.

Rabble Wines is inspired by the everyday farming challenges Murray encountered as a vineyard manager, grower and entrepreneur, she said.

“Moving Rabble into the O’Neill portfolio is a great win for our consumer and for the brand,” Murray said. “I know Rabble will continue to provide authenticity and adventure under the leadership of visionary entrepreneur Jeff O’Neill. I am enormously proud of what we built with Rabble and am excited about turning my focus towards Tooth & Nail Wine Co., which promises to continue disrupting the stodgier aspects of the wine world.”