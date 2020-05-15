Pioneer Santa Barbara County winery's request to use offsite grapes may trigger look at ordinances

“In 1977 … the wine industry was just a baby … ,” Ferini said. “In that time, everything has changed. What I see now in the wine business, they have to have freedom to evolve or they’re going to perish.”

Fifth District Commissioner Dan Blough agreed: “We do need to have staff look at the ordinances.”

The winery's original permit allowed it to use up to 350 tons of grapes grown off the premises for its annual production of 20,000 cases per year, with a limit of 700 tons of offsite grapes in any five-year period.

“This was a pioneer age of Santa Barbara County wine country,” Zaca Mesa Winery owner Stewart Cushman told commissioners, noting four friends who called themselves “wildcatters” decided to build what would be the fourth winery in the county after planting a vineyard a few years earlier.

“The vast majority of our history, we have processed all of our own fruit,” he said later.

In January, Cushman asked the Planning and Development Department to allow the winery to produce its annual 60,000 cases using only grapes not grown on the winery property, but within Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

However, Planning and Development Director Lisa Plowman in February determined findings could not be made for seven of 18 criteria used to show it would substantially conform to the conditions of the original permit.

Planner Delaney Roney told the commission the modification would substantially change the scope and intent of the permit, would likely have an impact on Foxen Canyon Road that was not analyzed in the initial negative environmental declaration and was an operational change to a specific limitation, among other things.