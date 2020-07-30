You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County agricultural commissioner wants seeds shipped from China
Santa Barbara County agricultural commissioner wants seeds shipped from China

Seeds from China

Unsolicited shipments of seeds from China, like those above, have been delivered to Santa Barbara County residents.

 Contributed Photo

Residents in Santa Barbara County are among those nationwide who have received “mysterious and unsolicited seeds from China,” and the County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office wants those packets of seeds.

Those who receive such shipments of unsolicited seed packets, often labeled “jewelry,” should not open, plant or otherwise dispose of them, County Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher said.

She asked that residents hold onto the unopened seed packets and contact one of the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office locations to have them picked up or to receive drop-off instructions.

Anyone who has already planted the seeds is asked to contact one of the offices for additional directions.

Residents who received seeds can call the Santa Maria office, located at 624 W. Foster Road, Suite E, at 805-934-6200; the Buellton office, located at 185 W. Highway 246, Suite 101, at 805-688-5331; or the Santa Barbara office, located at 263 Camino del Remedio, at 805-681-5600.

“Invasive species can devastate the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects, severely damage crops and poison livestock,” Fisher said. “Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

