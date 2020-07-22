Santa Barbara County’s crop value up 5% in 2019, according to annual report

The value of agricultural crops produced in Santa Barbara County in 2019 rose 5.1% over the previous year, exceeding $1.6 billion, according to the annual Agricultural Crop Report released Monday.
However, gross value was below the record-setting total of nearly $1.61 billion in 2017.
“For the 2019 crop year, as we have seen so many times before, our farmers, ranchers, nurserymen and cut flower growers, with nature’s cooperation, delivered in a big way … ,” said Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher.
As in most previous years, strawberries remained the leading crop with a gross value of nearly $571.2 million, far exceeding the No. 2 crop of wine grapes at just under $106.1 million, according to the report prepared by the County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.
Strawberries accounted for 36% of the county’s total production value, with the next nine most valuable crops totaling 42% of the total value and all the county’s remaining crops picking up the final 22%.
In all, 10 crops exceeded $35 million and another six exceeded $20 million in gross value in 2019, according to the 26-page, full-color report that includes charts, graphs and statistics for crops in eight categories.
Most of the bounce-back in total value from 2018’s dip was attributed to two main factors.
“I think there are a number of different things in there,” Rudy Martel, assistant agricultural commissioner, said of the increase. “Definitely we’ve got the additional water, the rainfall.”
In the water year from Sept. 1, 2018, to Aug. 31, 2019, the county received 128% of its average rainfall, ending the drought that had gripped the county since 2012 and recharging the county’s reservoirs.
“A lot of it depends on market value, the prices that [farmers are] getting for their products,” Martel continued.
Market prices likely were driven up by increased demand, the result of an improved economy, rather than any decreases in production.
Although the total value of the strawberry crop rose by $92 million, or 19%, over 2018’s total, cultivated acreage only increased by 979 acres, or 12%, and total production was up just 20,720 tons, or 6%.
Wine grapes, on the other hand, saw a drop in total value of $15.2 million, or nearly 13%, with a concurrent 8,938-ton, or 15%, decrease in total production and a 1,239-acre, or 8%, reduction in harvested acres.
After strawberries and wine grapes, the rest of the top 10 crops and their gross values were nursery products at $97.6 million, cauliflower at $91.3 million, head lettuce at $81.3 million, broccoli at $80.4 million, leaf lettuce at $71.6 million, celery at $56.3 million, cut flowers and foliage at $51.6 million and avocados at $35.4 million.
The report also includes statistics for organic crops, exports and pests.
County growers exported crops to 34 countries in 2019, with Canada leading the list with 3,471 shipments, followed by Japan at 624, Mexico with 456, Saudi Arabia at 334 and the United Arab Emirates with 216 shipments.
Strawberries were among the top three crops shipped to all five and No. 1 on the lists for the last three countries.
Cucumbers topped the list of exports to Canada, and celery was the No. 1 export to Japan.
Martel said an interesting aspect of the exports was the county getting 1,600 pounds of strawberries through China’s stringent and complex import process.
“The industry was able to open up [the market for] strawberries going to China,” he said.
The Agricultural Commissioner’s Office import inspection process, with the help of its canine team, intercepted 515 rated pests, including 121 of the most serious A-rated pests, before they could enter the county.
“That’s a part of our work that a lot of people don’t know about,” Martel said. “The program is so important for our county, our state and our country. Pests can really do tremendous damage to the economy.”
