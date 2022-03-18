Santa Barbara County has expanded the scope of a proposed agricultural enterprise ordinance that will increase the ability of farmers and ranchers to augment their income, thus keeping agricultural operations viable.
The ordinance, applicable to all land zoned AG-2 and wine tasting rooms in AG-1 zones, is also aimed at giving tourists new reasons to visit the area, thus boosting one of the county’s major economic drivers.
It would create a tiered permit structure to allow new incidental, compatible and supplemental uses on certain agriculturally zoned land in the unincorporated areas of the county.
It also would streamline the permit process, exempt lower-intensity uses from permit requirements and allow uses with a zoning clearance or land use permit, rather than a conditional use permit, in inland areas and a coastal development permit in the Coastal Zone on all AG-2 zoned land.
The supplemental uses originally considered were such things as farm stands, campgrounds, fishing, horseback riding, composting, firewood processing and sales, lumber processing and milling, aquaponics, tree nut hulling, agricultural product preparation and ag processing beyond the raw state.
After reviewing the initially proposed ordinance, the Board of Supervisors in November directed the staff to expand the thresholds for exemptions and lower-level permits for certain uses and to include additional uses.
Those additional uses include cooking classes, educational experiences, farm-to-table dinners, incidental food service and small-scale special events.
But expanding the options for farmers also means a second public notice had to be issued that an environmental impact report will be prepared to examine potential consequences of all those potential new activities.
The public is being asked to comment on the scope of the EIR — that is, what potential impacts the analysis should cover. The deadline to submit those comments is April 6.
Some of the biggest changes to the originally proposed ordinance that might affect neighbors are in visitor-related uses, like campgrounds, horseback riding and fishing as well as incidental food service, educational activities and special events.
Camping
There were no allowances for camping that would be exempt from permits, either in the initial or revised versions of the ordinance.
Camping with a zoning clearance, land use permit or coastal development permit was initially proposed to be held to a maximum of 10 campsites, limited to two vehicles per site, with no more than half the sites to be used by RVs and trailers with a maximum length of 25 feet, and a maximum 14-day stay.
But under the same types of permits, the revised ordinance would determine the number of camping spaces based on the parcel size, with 15 sites allowed on 100 acres or less, up to 20 sites on 100 to 400 acres and up to 30 sites on more than 400 acres.
Only two vehicles would still be permitted per site, but the restriction on RV and trailer lengths was eliminated, and the maximum length of stay was increased from 14 to 30 days.
Under the revised ordinance, the landowner could also provide one semipermanent accommodation per site, including a park trailer, a yurt, a tent cabin or an Airstream or other RV trailer.
The ordinance initially required conditional use permits or minor CUPs for larger campgrounds, which remains a requirement in the revised ordinance, but guest ranches were also added as a use.
Fishing
Fishing operations were expanded to include hunting, with the limit of 20 persons per day retained for operations exempt from permits but raised to 30 per day for those requiring a zoning clearance, land use permit or coastal development permit.
Operations not meeting the standards for exemption or one of the three low-level permits could be allowed with a conditional use permit.
Horseback riding
Under the revised ordinance, guests would be allowed to bring their own horses to horseback riding operations, which could still rent horses as initially proposed.
The maximum number of participants was raised from 20 to 24 per day for exempt operations, but the maximum number of participants was eliminated from inland operations that would require a land use permit and from Coastal Zone operations that would require a coastal development or conditional use permit.
Food service
Incidental food service at winery tasting rooms remained unchanged for properties zoned either AG-1 or AG-2 except that catered food was added for all winery operations as well as incidental food service at operations other than winery tasting rooms.
Special events
In addition to farm-to-table dinners, cooking classes, writing and yoga workshops, weddings and receptions, allowed special events in the revised ordinance includes nonmotorized trail runs, bike races, equestrian endurance rides and similar activities.
Initially, special events participants were limited to 50 for those exempt from permits and to 51 to 80 for events requiring the three lower-level permits, but the revised ordinance limits participants based on parcel size.
To be exempt from permits, participants would be limited to 50 on 100 acres or less, 75 on 100 to 400 acres and 100 on more than 400 acres.
Events limited to 80 participants on 100 acres or less, 120 on 100 to 400 acres and 150 on 400 acres or more would require a zoning clearance or land use or coastal zone permits.
Events not meeting those criteria might be allowed with a minor conditional use permit.