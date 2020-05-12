Santa Barbara Vintners Association hosts virtual tastings for homebound wine-lovers

Embracing new social-distancing norms, Santa Barbara County vintners have been able to continue raising their glasses alongside wine lovers thanks to social media.

Organized by the Santa Barbara Vintners Association and hosted on their Instagram channel every Monday and Thursday evening at 6 p.m., according to the association, the virtual outreach program called "Virtual Taste Through Santa Barbara" which was launched over a month ago, profiles a different county vintner discussing the unique attributes of their wine labels – live on camera.

The biweekly wine tasting program also features behind-the-scenes video chats with which patrons can interact.

Thursday, May 14th @ 6 p.m.: Holus Bolus & Joy Fantastic; Powerhouse duo, Peter Hunken and Amy Christine will be live to talk about their wine, vines and the beautiful Sta. Rita Hills. They will be tasting: 2017 Holus Bolus Syrah- Sta. Rita Hills and 2017 The Joy Fantastic Pinot Noir - Sta. Rita Hills