Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon returns this fall

Following the postponement of the 14th annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon due to social distancing restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, event spokesman Dan Cruz recently announced that a new date has been set.
The marathon, which was originally slated for May 9, has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 21.
"More than 2,000 runners are registered for the race and all of them received this communication earlier today," Cruz reported on April 29. "The best news, is we’ve received such a positive response from runners to the date change on social media."
Those previously registered for the 2020 event who are able to participate in the rescheduled race are already in the books for November, Cruz said, adding that a race bib and wine glass will be waiting for them.
Traditionally the 13.1-mile run through Santa Ynez Valley vineyards and into downtown Solvang attracts competitors from dozens of states around the country.
As always in a storm there is a silver lining, the incredible deals wineries are offering for online sales. Most include shipping within the U.S., most offer discounts to everyone, which may be deeper (but not always) for their wine club members. Fortunately, I receive press releases and I stay informed of these sales through social media. I do it to share the news with my readers, who much like me, always appreciate a good deal when we find them.
An economic report provided to event organizers that was conducted by a third party reflected that last year's marathon generated nearly $1.6 million in revenue for Santa Barbara County.
"People are very happy that the race was rescheduled and not canceled, which hopefully sets us up to put on the best event in the half-marathon’s 14-year history," said Cruz.
Event details and registration information can be found at www.runsipsantabarbara.com
051119 Wine Country Half 01.jpg
2019 Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon 2
051119 Wine Country Half 02.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 03.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 18.jpg
2019 Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon 1
051119 Wine Country Half 04.jpg
2019 Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon 5
051119 Wine Country Half 05.jpg
2019 Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon 3
051119 Wine Country Half 19.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 06.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 07.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 08.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 09.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 10.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 11.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 12.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 13.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 14.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 15.jpg
2019 Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon 4
051119 Wine Country Half 16.jpg
051119 Wine Country Half 17.jpg
“It was to be a relaxed project growing Pinot Noir and Chardonnay along with a variety of vegetables and fruits, including a grove of olive trees.”
With much of the country under stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus the Danish-settled village, whose windmills and half-timbered architecture draws more than 1 1/2 million visitors a year, is a virtual ghost town.
PAIRINGS Here’s a nice “stay at home” recipe and wine pairing for these troublesome times.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.