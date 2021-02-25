Santa Maria Fairpark getting creative to stay afloat amid pandemic

The Santa Maria Fairpark may not be the picture of financial health it was in 2019, but it’s surviving the COVID-19 pandemic without any help from the state by taking new approaches to old events.

“With the events we had at Christmas, the rummage sale and the county renting the facility for COVID testing, we’re making just enough money to keep the doors open,” said Kevin Merrill, a member of the board of directors for the 37th District Agricultural Association.

The association operates the Fairpark and sponsors the Santa Barbara County Fair, the biggest annual moneymaker for the facility.

“We will not have a fair in July, but we’re trying for a virtual offshoot of the animal show,” Merrill said Thursday. “And the Strawberry Festival may be a drive-through kind of thing, where people can drive through and get some strawberries and fair food — without getting out of their cars, of course.”

The Fairpark is forging ahead with plans to stage a virtual livestock auction, although there won’t be any classes for small animals because of the need for hands-on evaluation, the difficulty in transporting them to processors and restrictions on rabbits, officials said.

“We are diligently working to ensure the survival of our fair and for that reason we are planning for market sales only and, unfortunately, will not be able to offer separate showmanship classes,” fair officials said in a letter announcing the virtual auction.

“We know the community will rally around such an important experience in our livestock community and encourage your support through sponsorship of the virtual show and market auction,” they said.