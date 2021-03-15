Solvang Brewing Co. in Lompoc aims for mid-May reopening; expands canned product line

Solvang Brewing Co. Hoptions Taproom in Lompoc remains standing after two COVID-related shutdowns last year, while owners now eye a mid-May return to the beer taps, bolstered by profits from an expanding canned product line.

The dual-location brewery — with its headquarters located in downtown Solvang — was forced to make difficult choices after health officials ordered bars and taprooms to close in March 2020, then again in December after a brief reopening in September.

Despite economic blows, the independent, family-owned/operated eatery has survived due to loans and savings, according to co-owner Steve Renfrow, who opted to pivot and diversify the company's business model to ensure longevity.

Solvang Brewing Co. slow-launched a beer canning line at its Lompoc brewery prior to the pandemic but quickly stepped up production as lockdowns lingered.

Owners recognized that cans — versus bottles — are more portable for camping and adventures and visits to the beach given the uptick in road travel and "staycations" since COVID-19. The move has proven to be a promising one.

In addition to producing beer for a number of wholesale accounts, Solvang Brewing Co.'s canned organic craft ales and lagers, hard seltzers, kombucha and hard tea products now can be found on the shelves at Whole Foods, BevMo! and other local markets.