Two new tasting rooms have sprouted up along Mission Drive in downtown Solvang that specialize in small production, signature pinot noirs and chardonnays grown in Santa Barbara County's vinicultural areas, including Sta. Rita Hills.

Alma Rosa Winery, located in Suite M at 1623 Mission Drive in Solvang, shares an outside courtyard with new winery Cordon of Santa Barbara, cheese shop Cailloux, a gelateria and a clothing boutique.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to our new space,” said Alma Rosa Winery general manager Debra Eagle. “Our new location features expansive outdoor seating, which is perfect for enjoying our year-round gorgeous weather while tasting our small production, vineyard-designate wines."

Tasting fees are $25 per person that include a selection of five wines featuring 2019 vintage pinot noirs and chardonnays from winemaker Samra Morris.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Reservations are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.almarosawinery.com or call 805-691-9395.

Alma Rosa Winery was founded in 2005 by Richard Sanford — the first to plant pinot noir in the Sta. Rita Hills in 1971 — and is currently owned by Bob and Barb Zorich.

Next-door neighbor Cordon of Santa Barbara, also located at 1623 Mission Drive in Suite J, officially opened their tasting room doors on Nov. 19 with an accompanying reception for guest artist Alexandra Yakutis, the first to be featured in the shop's rotating art gallery theme.

Winemaker Etienne Terlinden said, in likeness to art, he believes the crafting of wine to be "art for the palate." His wine includes a sauvignon blanc from Happy Canyon, a Santa Maria Valley-grown chardonnay and a pinot noir signature from Sta. Rita Hills.

“I want my tasting room to not only celebrate my wines but to celebrate Santa Barbara with visual art works, tactile art works, spoken works and audio works from local talent," he said. "A wine bar/gallery has been a longtime fantasy.”

A collection of signed and numbered edition prints celebrating Santa Barbara County's natural landscapes are on display and for sale by Yakutis. The wine bar area also features vineyard-themed photography from film producer Daniel Schneider.

Cordon of Santa Barbara is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and by appointment on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. To contact the tasting room, email info@cordonwine.com.

Solvang Julefest kicks off this weekend with tree lighting ceremony, town parade Christmas in Solvang is officially underway as the town's annual tree lighting ceremony and Julefest parade are slated to light up downtown streets with holiday cheer this weekend.