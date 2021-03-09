Vineyard Team accepting scholarship applications until March 31

The Vineyard Team is accepting applications from now until March 31 for its annual educational scholarship program available to high school seniors and college students whose parents or guardians are vineyard or cellar workers, employed or contracted by a member of the Vineyard Team.
The community-funded scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic excellence, financial need and community involvement, according to the scholarship terms. Awards range from $500 to $5,000 per student and are based on fund availability.
“Coming from a low-income family, this scholarship is not only for me but for my parents who work long hours from early in the morning to late in the afternoon," said a 2020 scholarship recipient who is now attending Fresno State. "They sacrifice everything for us and offer their absolute best to give us a better life.”
The program has awarded over $96,000 in higher education scholarships since its inception in 2015, said a Vineyard Team spokesperson, noting that many recipients have been first-generation college students.
Those eligible can apply at www.vineyardteam.org/scholarship. Applications must be received no later than March 31.
For additional information or questions, email sydney@vineyardteam.org.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
