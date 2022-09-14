This Saturday you can “Meet All the Hands That Feed You” when Santa Maria Valley agricultural operations will open their gates to the public for Santa Barbara County Farm Day.

That’s the theme for the fourth event that gives the public a chance to tour open farms, meet the owners, managers and workers and learn how the food goes from soil to your table.

“How do farmers provide fresh, wholesome, nutritious fruits and vegetables to consumers?” asked Brett Ferini, ranch manager at Rancho Laguna Farms. “It all starts with people, soil and water. Come to Farm Day to see how so many people bring together all the elements to provide us with the foods we love.”

Participants can use an online Farm Day Trail map to build their own custom itinerary to travel between 14 growers and other agriculture-related operations throughout the Santa Maria Valley, said a spokeswoman for SEEAG, the Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture, which sponsors the annual event.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public can experience a day of free agricultural activities for all ages, farm tours, giveaways and onsite farmer's markets as well as hear about the challenges and how their being met from the local farmers.

Santa Barbara County 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson encouraged everyone to attend the event to learn about agriculture in the county.

“You know, I think there’s a progression of ignorance to understanding and eventually to protection and advocacy for agriculture, and I think Santa Barbara County Farm Day is a big part of that,” Nelson said.

Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann added it is “fascinating, eye-opening and extremely well-organized," and said she learned a lot about Brussels sprouts one year.

“You learn a ton and you can come away with a lot of swag, a lot of booty,” 3rd District Planning Commissioner John Parke said as he promoted the event during the commission meeting Wednesday.

“It’s really a useful thing to learn about our county and have a lot of fun,” he added.

A few of the participating operations require advance registration so they can accommodate all their visitors, but most are simply open to all guests.

“So often, when we buy fresh fruits and vegetables, we don’t think how they’re grown,” said Mary Maranville, founder and president of SEEAG. “Hundreds of people are involved in growing, harvesting and shipping citrus, berries and vegetables to market.

“Santa Maria Valley farmers grow produce that is distributed all over the world,” Maranville said. “We’re very fortunate we have the opportunity to hear their stories and see firsthand how the growing process works.”

Participating growers and agricultural operations include Hancock College Agriculture and Viticulture & Enology Program, Babé Farms, Bejo Seeds, Bonipak Produce, Engel & Gray Harvest Blend Compost and JB Dewar.

Also signed up to participate are Driscoll’s, Las Cumbres Ranch, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Agricultural Farm, Plantel Nurseries and Reiter Affiliated Companies.

Rounding out the list of participants are Primus Labs, Rancho Laguna Farms and Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, which all require advance registration.

To see the most recent list of participating companies, create your own itinerary and find registration links, visit https://santabarbaracountyfarmday.com.