A Sunset Mixer is planned Thursday, July 14, at Zaca Mesa Winery to support Santa Barbara County Farm Day, this year scheduled for Sept. 17 at agricultural businesses throughout Santa Maria Valley.
SEEAG, the Students for Eco-Education & Agriculture, which sponsors the annual Farm Day events, is planning the wine and food event for 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Zaca Mesa Winery, 6905 Foxen Canyon Road, in Los Olivos.
The event will include food from Valley Piggery & Amazing Grazing, live music from The Reserve, a raffle and a silent auction, a SEEAG spokesman said.
Tickets purchased before June 30 are $75; after that date, tickets will be $95.
To purchase tickets, visit http://farmdaysunsetmixer.eventbrite.com/ or mail a check to Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture, P.O. Box 7738, Ventura, CA 93006.
For more information, call SEEAG at 805-901-0213.