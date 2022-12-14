Alfie’s Fish & Chips will mark 53 years in business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be conducted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Dec. 23.

Members of the community are invited to attend.

The English-style seafood eatery has become an iconic stop for deep fried cod fritters and French fries — a fare originating from England and found in neighboring European countries.

Sharing tradition, original Scottish owners Jack and Margaret Cairney established the restaurant in the Northside Shopping Center on Dec. 21, 1969, and later passed it on to their daughter Colleen Staffel.

In 2001, Staffel sold the business to current owners Mike and Nellie Sewall.

The Sewalls in November 2019 relocated Alfie's from its longtime standalone storefront to its current location at 610 North H St., which formerly housed Scratch Kitchen up until its closure in August 2019.

The Alfie’s brand was established as a franchise business in 1969 with the opening of the first location in Texas City, Texas, and subsequently, hundreds of other stores in the first few years — an approach which proved to be too much, too fast, according to reports.

The Alfie’s corporation went bankrupt in 1972, setting off a cascade of store closures that eventually came to include the original Texas location that shuttered its doors in January 2019, making Lompoc's location the only Alfie’s left standing.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for 5 p.m. at 610 North H St. in Lompoc.