Local memorabilia sought Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jasaolski at dave@vcscafe.com

Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg Village are nearing completion as the project enters the final stages of construction leading up to a soft opening event slated for December.

The property was originally scheduled to open to the public in June, however, that date was delayed.

"We're trying for mid-December," said RCMI representative Wally Kane, who is managing renovation of the renamed Village Inn property located near Lompoc. "We're hoping for a soft-opening around Christmas."

The formerly-known White Oaks Hotel — now a 61-room boutique resort — the property was purchased in October 2019 for $3.1 million by hotelier Dave Mercer's real estate investment company, Realty Center Management Inc., or RCMI, located in Culver City. The company also owns the Diplomat apartments complex in Vandenberg Village.

Since its purchase nearly three years ago, the new Village Inn has undergone major renovations that include the gutting and overhauling of the main building, hotel rooms and the grounds — down to the sewer lines and electrical system, according to Kane.

"The hotel itself had been let go for so long, that everything had to be torn out," he said, noting that it was a wonder how "the place didn’t burn down" with such faulty electrical that has since completely been replaced.

"That's why new construction is easier than renovation," he added.

Kane noted that measures have been taken to preserve the property's historical midcentury modern features that date back to the '60s, when its popularity as a gathering place for contractors and others who were in town to conduct business at Vandenberg Air Force Base offered respite through short-term living quarters.

The retro architectural style was a popular design from 1945 to 1969 and reflective of the post-World War II era that featured sleek lines, functional design and simplistic composition.

Kane said the main building and second building are close to completion while the third building still is under construction.

Additionally, a shipment of furniture to complete the rooms is expected sometime next week, Kane said, noting that they're just ironing out the little details.

So far since January, the outside dining area was installed and landscaping was fully graded out and awaiting installation of a pool and pool house after County approval is obtained.

Dave Jasaolski, director of operation at Village Inn and a longtime resident who has worked with local café Village Coffee Stop, has worked side-by-side with Kane to design the resort's restaurant, bar and catering programs.

"We're now in the process of ordering dining chairs for the restaurant," Jasaolski noted.

Though management is not yet staffing the hotel, restaurant and bar, Jasaolski said those interested in employment can further inquire by emailing dave@vcscafe.com .

Added to resort menus will be a host of local wines, with local vintners Transcendence Wines as the primary house wine, of which vines of Syrah wine grapes will be grown on-site, harvested and further processed offsite by the Lompoc-based wine company, Jasaolski explained.

"We want to make sure we work with all the local vineyards but Transcendence will be our main carrier," he said.

Jasaolski said the plan is to have Transcendence plant vines on the frontside and rear of the property by mid-October that will "take some time" to produce wine.

In addition to bringing in local vintners, the company has made an effort to prioritize the hiring of local talent to carry out construction of the resort.

"Everybody who is working on the project is local," Kane explained.

Locally employed vendors include industry workers in glass, underground utility, landscaping, concrete, roofing and electrical.

"We don’t have anybody from outside Lompoc," Kane said. "Our painter, you name it, anything it takes to put a place together."