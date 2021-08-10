A new chapter for Buellton's movie theater is in sight after the Planning Commission met last week to review conceptual plans submitted for a proposed fast food drive-thru, In-N-Out Burger.

The Parks Plaza Theater closed in March 2020 in the wake of the pandemic and shortly after was listed for $2.5 million.

The meeting was not a formal hearing for project approval, according to Buellton City Assistant Planner Cara Meche, but solely a conceptual review of the project plans.

Meche said the applicant had yet to submit a formal application to the city and was only seeking feedback.

According to the plans, the developer seeks to demolish the existing theater building and in its place develop a one-story, 3,885-square-foot building with a covered outdoor dining area and a drive-thru with a 23-car maximum capacity. The design also includes 46 parking spaces with two driveway access points from McMurray Road.

Meche said part of the initial feedback given to the applicant by city staff was to submit contingency plans for traffic overflow in the event that the 23-car limit is maxed out.

"I believe with some back and forth, working with staff, we can come to a pretty good resolution on design," Anderson said.

In a virtual presentation, Aaron Anderson, development manager with In-N-Out Burger, described the company's design plans for the proposed restaurant. Similar to other In-N-Out Burger locations that feature contemporary flattened roofs and wrap-around drive thrus, Anderson likened the project design to neighboring fast food chain McDonald's.

"I'm not sure how the city feels about the McDonald's, but it's actually in the same design language as the McDonald's next door with the metal canopies — a little more modern take but maybe not quite as Spanish as the Marriott," Anderson said.

The 1.5-acre project site under review is zoned for general commercial and is next to McDonald's restaurant to the south and Marriott hotel to the north. The complex is located at 515 McMurray Road and is near Highway 101, with approximately 180 feet of freeway visible frontage, according to records.

Meche explained that staff would need to review the project plans for detailed compliance with the General Plan, Zoning Ordinance, Community Design Guidelines and other applicable requirements.

She pointed out that the applicant would need to include pedestrian safety features in the plan to fall in line with Buellton's Community Design Guidelines. Meche said such features would be especially important for employees who walk or bike.

Due to the potential for increased traffic on the town's busiest intersection — Highway 246 and McMurray Road — the project also would need to undergo a traffic study to minimize potential traffic impacts, Meche said.

Mitigation of noise impacts on nearby residences should also be factored into the site design early on, she noted, adding that potential noise studies would likely need to be conducted given the restaurant's proposed later hours.

Hours of operation would be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday to Thursday.

After a thorough concept review is completed by the city's Planning Commission, the applicant will have the option to move forward with a complete application after addressing items within the initial review, Meche said.

