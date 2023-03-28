Just five months after medaling at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival, Lompoc's COLD Coast Brewing Company has claimed silver at the third annual Brewer's Cup of California — the state’s largest brewing competition held in Sacramento.

“To receive a second medal within our first year of operation is both humbling and uplifting,” said Eric Oviatt, COLD Coast co-founder. “I feel we are still just beginning our journey, and are making improvements with every batch."

The recent competition featured nearly 200 California breweries who entered over 1,300 beers to be evaluated by an expert panel of judges over four days. The winners were announced March 21 at the Crest Theatre in Sacramento.

COLD Coast was recognized in the American Black Ale beer-style category for its Black EyePA, described as a classic American black ale that showcases a balance of caramel, toffee, and chocolate malt characteristics, with a healthy dose of Amarillo and Simcoe hops.

“The Black EyePA is one of my favorite beers to brew, and I am really glad to see that it was recognized in such a large competition” said Mike Lamping, brewer and COLD Coast co-founder.

The 3,100-square-foot downtown brewery and tasting room, which specializes in handcrafted ales, opened its doors to the public in May 2022, and serves as a gathering hall for community functions such as trivia nights, karaoke, live music, beer yoga, and others.

"No one, including us, thought that our first medal would come in less than six months of operation, especially on the little 3BBL system that we are brewing on," Oviatt said. "... sometimes we step back and realize that we must be doing something right to be recognized on such a large scale.”