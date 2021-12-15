Dutch Bros. Coffee is closer to launch in midtown Lompoc, according to a company spokeswoman who said the big day possibly is just weeks away.

"We don't have a date set yet, but we're aiming to open toward the end of this month or early next year," the spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The 871-square-foot drive-through shop, located at 825 N H Street, was formerly the site of the town's iconic wine barrel-shaped restaurant, La Botte, which was demolished in August.

The 40-year-old restaurant now is located at 812 North H Street.

