Lompoc is set to receive two solar-powered electric vehicle stations at Lompoc Valley Medical Center by year's end, city officials announced during National Drive Electric Week on Wednesday.

The EV charging stations will be available for public use after being delivered in mid-December by Beam EV Arc and passing an Air Pollution Control District inspection, officials explained.

“By offering high-tech, off-grid solutions for electric vehicle charging like the EV ARC, cities like Lompoc can help minimize our impact on the electric grid,” Mayor Jenelle Osborne said. “I hope we see more cities and communities begin to test and adopt similar clean, renewable energy technologies in the years to come.”

According to officials, the city is currently in the process of purchasing the units with assistance from Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District’s Clean Air Grants for Infrastructure program.

Each charging station, which features a 222-square-foot solar array with “BeamTrak” sun-tracking technology, will be equipped with two charging cables that allow for four cars to charge simultaneously between the two stations. The stations also are built to withstand wind speeds of up to 120 mph, are flood-proofed up to 9 1/2 feet, and have a 9-foot minimum clearance height, according to officials.

Steve Popkin, hospital CEO, welcomes the new additions, which will be installed at Lompoc Valley Medical Center's parking lot, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.

“LVMC is pleased to partner with the city of Lompoc in efforts to improve the environment, and by extension, enhance public health," Popkin said. "These charging stations in the hospital parking lot will be available to the public, and are another way the hospital is privileged to serve our community.”