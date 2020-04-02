PetroRock withdraws application for 225 new Cat Canyon oil wells

“When the price per barrel is $20 to $25, if [PetroRock] went forward with the project, there’s no way they could not lose money on it,” he said.

The average price per gallon of gasoline in California has been dropping by double digits over the past several weeks, partly due to the governor’s shelter-at-home order to combat the spread of coronavirus that has sent the demand for fuel plummeting.

But the drop in prices is also blamed on a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, with the Saudis ramping up production to flood the market.

Attempts at resolving the production issue failed again Wednesday, and analysts have said the situation will have a serious impact on U.S. companies that produce oil from shale, causing some to pull back investment and others to go bankrupt.

PetroRock’s decision may be an example of that predicted pullback of investment in additional production.

Erik Vasquez, agent for PetroRock on the Cat Canyon application, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Despite PetroRock’s decision to pull out of the project, two others are still in the pipeline for the Cat Canyon area.