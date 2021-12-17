The Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday morning is now targeted to blast off an hour earlier at 12:54 a.m., base officials announced Friday.
SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 will send a batch of 52 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit in an effort to improve network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world, according to SpaceX.
The Starlink 4-4 mission, originally slated to launch Friday morning, had been postponed and rescheduled to Saturday.
The rocket will go up from Launch Complex-4 located on south base, officials said, where the weather forecast calls for clear skies, no cloud cover and 7 mph wind speed.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday morning at 1:46 a.m. to deploy a batch of 52 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:55 p.m. Monday, successfully deploying 51 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit, SpaceX confirmed.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 first stage booster lifted off at 10:21 p.m. PST hauling NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft into space, that now is on a collision course for moonlet asteroid Dimorphos some 6,835,083 miles away from Earth at a speed of 15,000 mph or 4 miles per second.
If all goes as planned, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or "DART" spacecraft will travel 6,835,083 miles at a speed of roughly 15,000 miles per hour and ultimately crash into a smaller asteroid named Dimorphos by the fall of 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.