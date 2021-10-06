The transport of 87 giant wind turbine blades from Atascadero to Lompoc is expected to impact local roadways on an intermittent basis for the next three months, according to Caltrans officials.
The heavy blade lifter trucks, which collapse in size upon their return, will be escorted by the California Highway Patrol en route to the 2,970-acre Strauss Energy wind farm project site, located in the hills southwest of Lompoc, a Caltrans spokesman said.
The trucks start their transport at the Port of Stockton, continue on Interstate 5 before arriving in San Luis Obispo County via Highway 46 to Highway 101 in Paso Robles, then travel from highways 101 and 135 to Highway 1 and, eventually, up on San Miguelito Canyon Road in Lompoc.
Traffic delays are expected through December as more than 200 oversized loads make their way through Lompoc, according to reports.
Electronic message boards will be posted along the route to inform travelers about the project managed by Baywa r.e. of Sacramento, under permit from Caltrans.
For traffic updates on Central Coast state highways, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
Lompoc's Strauss Wind Project a major site for endangered plant species, still on track to completion
Despite a new layer of deadlines and milestones related to management plans, conservation easements and funding drawn out by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the project is still on track, according to Daniel Duke, vice president of development with BayWa r.e.
