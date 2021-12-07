Ken and Judy Hyndman of Hyndman's Roasted Walnuts kept tradition alive, peddling their famous concessionary treat — walnuts — during Los Olivos' annual Olde Fashioned Christmas held Saturday in the town's center.
That holiday community event represented the couple's 37th year.
"We've been giving away our homegrown roasted walnuts at [Olde Fashioned Christmas] for nearly 40 years as our gift to the Los Olivos/Santa Ynez Valley community ... and we had many grateful recipients this year," Judy Hyndman said.
