You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inaugural Women of the Valley Luncheon postponed
0 comments
alert top story

Inaugural Women of the Valley Luncheon postponed

From the March 13 recap: Solvang news you may have missed this week series

The inaugural 2020 Women of the Valley Luncheon, planned for Tuesday, March 24, and hosted by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and SCORE to celebrate the outstanding contributions of women in the Santa Ynez Valley, has been postponed.

"Your health and well-being is our absolute first priority. We are sincerely sorry for this inconvenience. When we determine the later date, everyone will be notified," said Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

+2
Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Honoring the great chef, Julia Child

Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Honoring the great chef, Julia Child

FROM THE VINE There is an extraordinary new adventure in Santa Barbara wine country in celebration of America’s grand dame chef of fine cuisine, Julia Child. The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience event (SBCE) has partnered with the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, in creating a calendar of citywide fine dining events on the three day weekend of March 13-15, 2020.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Hiltzik: Trump's payroll tax cut would hurt Social Security without helping workers
Business

Michael Hiltzik: Trump's payroll tax cut would hurt Social Security without helping workers

  • Updated

It's natural for decision-makers grappling with a new crisis to dust off ideas tried in the last one, whether they were good ideas or bad. Here's a bad idea, unearthed by President Trump from a decade ago: Cutting the payroll tax to goose the economy. A payroll tax cut was part of the arsenal used by President Obama to fight the Great Recession in 2011. It was a bad idea then, and a bad idea ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News