During my career in banking, which spans 40 years, I have only met a handful of people who actually intended to have a career in banking. The rest of them, myself included, just sort of fell into it.

It seems most people do not think about becoming a banker.

Maybe they think it is boring, or that there is little diversity of opportunity. Neither could be further from the truth, but nonetheless, it poses challenges when it comes to hiring.

We are either hiring folks who lack any training or education in the skills needed, or we are hiring away employees from other banks who are currently unsatisfied with their current employer. So, for some time now, Community Bank of Santa Maria has been on a mission to increase awareness about the opportunities available in banking.

That was our motivation for participating in the Teacher Externship program and Partners in Education Student Internship program, both organized by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The Teacher Externship Program is designed to connect Career Technical Education (CTE) teachers with various industries with the goal of providing up-to-date knowledge of the skills required to fulfill today’s workforce demands.

The Teacher Extern can then utilize the experience they gained in the workplace to enhance their curriculum to include tools, materials and technology that will better prepare students to enter the workforce. Upon hearing of the program, we completed a simple, online registration process.

Once matched with a teacher, we had an opportunity to meet and discuss program goals. Ultimately, we mutually agreed to have the teacher do a rotation through the bank. This would expose her to the various career opportunities and the skills and technology utilized in those positions.

The teacher reported successful obtainment of the knowledge she needed to update and enhance her curriculum. While our CTE Extern was specifically focused on business/finance, other CTE Externs were placed in other businesses focused on engineering, construction, marketing/sales, construction, and manufacturing.

The Partners in Education Student Intern program placed high school juniors and seniors in our bank for several weeks during the summer. The process was similar to the Teacher Externship program in that we completed information to express our interest, then worked with program organizers to find the right candidates.

Most of the student participants have plans to attend college after high school, so we did not anticipate doing any immediate hiring of the interns. However, they walked away knowing even if they do not go off to college, they can begin a career in banking. We provided a positive experience to the students and in turn, we hope they share that experience with others.

Ultimately, that is our larger goal for participation.

Aside from spreading the word about banking careers, our participation provided benefits to both our community and our employees. It is important the community is aware of all the various industries in the Santa Maria Valley, so young adults are encouraged to remain or return to our area and contribute to our economy.

Our employees benefit because they recognize the commitment the bank is making towards ensuring the long-term health of our organization by contributing to the development of our future workforce.

An unintended benefit for the bank was the reinforcement of fundamental skills. We found that staff who interacted with either or both the CTE Extern or the Student Intern would sometimes question processes or decisions that had become rote.

In my opinion, it is always a good thing to question legacy processes to ensure we are keeping pace with technology and other business advancements.

I recognize neither of these programs is an overnight fix. We consider our participation a long-term investment in building the future workforce for banking. Hopefully, we will see some of the impacted students apply at Community Bank of Santa Maria. Even if we do not, a win for the industry is still a win.

If your business is experiencing challenges in developing a qualified workforce, I encourage you to give one or both programs a try. You can learn more by scheduling a call with Partners in Education at https://partners.sbceo.org/get-involved/hire-an-intern/.